Monday night saw no winner in the Morris VFW “Queen of Hearts.” The drawing now sees the pot sit at over $1 million for next week. This is the second time in the last 12 months that the Morris VFW raffle game has seen a pot grow to over seven figures. Information on how to enter can be found on the Morris VFW “Queen of Hearts” Facebook page. The pot for the February 5th will be announced this Tuesday morning.