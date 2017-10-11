Over 100 Colleges And Universities At Joliet Junior College “College Fair”

Choosing a college can be a tough decision for students and their families. If you’re struggling to make a decision, plan on attending JJC’s College Fair. Joliet Junior College will host the fair on Wednesday, October 18th at the Main Campus Event Center. Parents and students can meet with college reps from Illinois and across the country. JJC’s director of admissions Jennifer Kloberdanz says it’s one stop shopping.

It’s free and open to the public. While the College Fair is designed for district high school students and their families, anyone considering college is welcome to attend. There will be seminars on financial aid. More than 100 colleges and universities will be on hand to answer questions about academic programs, athletics and campus life. JJC’s College Fair is Wednesday, October 18th from 6 to 8pm at the Main Campus Event Center on Houbolt Road.