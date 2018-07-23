10th Annual Men Who Cook Shifts Gears to New Chicagoland Speedway Location

The organizers for Men Who Cook, hit the road this year looking for a larger space to accommodate the expanding number of chefs and diners who race to what has become Will County’s most popular community event. The fundraiser, which benefits the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center, is shifting gears and moving to the sprawling infield at Chicagoland Speedway from 6-9 p.m., Sept. 22. The move will give hungry guests more elbow room to sample the fine cuisine – appetizers, side dishes, entrees, and desserts – prepared and served by more than 50 local amateur cooks. The State’s Attorney will present the Glen Marcum Selfless Dedication To Community Service Award to Pipefitters Local 597 for supporting Men Who Cook. The honor, which is named after the late Glen Marcum, a former Joliet Park Board president and a devoted community volunteer, is presented each year to individuals or groups demonstrating selfless support for the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center. Moving to Chicagoland Speedway will resolve the space crunch and provide new opportunities in a unique setting. There will be endless parking at the Speedway as well as additional space on the infield to accommodate more cooks and guests. Guests will have photo opportunities with a NASCAR race car in Victory Lane. And they can sample all the great food in an outdoor setting with a view of the illuminated grandstand, providing an early fall, alfresco dining atmosphere in which to relax and socialize. Men Who Cook is a favorite of all ages and provides critical financial support for the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center, which provides hope, healing, and justice for sexually abused children. With more than 1,100 attendees last year, Men Who Cook is widely recognized as the largest and most popular, single-day fundraising event in Will County. The cost for “Men Who Cook” is $40 per person; $75 per couple. The price is $10 for children between 6 and 12; kids 5 and under can attend for free. And of course, there’s no need to dress up for this casual, fun and affordable event. Tickets for “Men Who Cook” are available online at menwhocook.info or they can be purchased at the door. For additional information, call the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center at (815) 774-4565. Or visit on the Web atmenwhocook.info or on Facebook at facebook.com/willcountycac .