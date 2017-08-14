Zonta Club Of Joliet 2nd Annual Festival of Culture Fundraiser Next Month

Tickets are now on sale for the Zonta Club of Joliet 2nd Annual Festival of Culture Fundraiser to be held on Monday, September 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Jacob Henry Estate Victorian Ballroom in Joliet. Tickets are limited and may be purchased for $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

Guests will sample local cuisine from around the globe representing Zonta and the diversity of the Joliet area. A cash bar will be available.Fundraising proceeds will benefit social service projects dedicated to empowering women.

Zonta International was founded in 1919 and has now grown to over 30,000 members in 68 countries, including those in the Zonta Club of the Joliet Area.

Tickets are available on a first come first serve basis. To purchase tickets contact Bonnie Horne at 815-483-8456.