Plainfield Man Charged In Connection with Child Porn Investigation

A 31-year-old Plainfield man has been charged in connection to a child porn investigation. Nicholas B. Diddens has been charged with Possession of Child Pornography Involving a Victim Under the Age of 13. He also has two other child sex offenses on his records. In 2004 he pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and and was required to register as a sex offender. Several years later he pleaded guilty to unlawful association by a child sex offender. His bond has been set at $100,000.