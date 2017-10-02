Several Joliet West Football Players Took A Knee During the National Anthem Friday Night

At Joliet West’s home football game Friday night against Plainfield Central, several West players exercised their right to protest and took a knee during the national anthem. The remaining Joliet West players locked arms as a symbol of unity. No Plainfield Central players showed any indication of protest.

Joliet West takes a knee 💛 pic.twitter.com/3P1nTxVcn6 — Elizabeth💕 (@staylovely1101) September 30, 2017

The following statement has been issued by Joliet West regarding Friday night’s event:

“Joliet Township High School will continue to open our athletic events

with the national anthem. Student-athletes may choose to exercise their

lawful first amendment rights to kneel, as long as it is a silent

protest that does not cause a disruption. Individual student expression

on this matter is not representative of the Joliet Township High School

Athletic Program or any individual coach or staff member.”