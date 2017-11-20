The University of St. Francis presents the 20th annual Light Up the Holiday Festival and Parade. The fun begins on Friday, November 24th at 10 am.m at the Joliet Area historical Museum. Organizer Ken Plante tells the Scott Slocum show that in honor of the 20th anniversary there will be two special guests hanging out near the Library. Two reindeer will be a part of the parade.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place at the Van Buren Plaza in downtown Joliet between 5 and 5:15 p.m. The Light Up the Holidays Parade will step off at 5:30 from Chicago and Benton Street at the Renaissance Center and travel south along Chicago to Jefferson and turn left to go north onto Scott Street.