18 Horses Killed In Horse Farm Fire

A fire at a Plainfield horse farm, kills 18 horses according to Plainfield Fire Marshal Mary Kay Ludeman. There were 30 horses in the barn. The barn is a total loss. Two farmers were injured trying to get the horses out of the barn. One suffered an ankle injury while the other had breathing problems.

The first call came at 1:15 this morning from Del Real Stables at Ridge and Wheeler Roads. The fire has been struck and the cause of the blaze is under investigation. Troy, Channahon, Lockport, Minooka, Naperville, Oswego and Rockdale all assisted in fighting the fire.