The annual “Remembering G” fundraiser to celebrate the life of Andrew Giaudrone ’10 and support JCA scholarship initiatives is January 27th at the JCA Student Activity Center. Come support an incredible event that has contributed to over 90 scholarships worth more than $125,000 since its inception. Cocktails begin at 6 p.m. with Dueling Pianos playing from 8-11 p.m. Tickets are $25 each with a cash bar, raffle items and a 50/50 that the winner must take.

Join us for a night of friendship in memory of Andrew Giaudrone. Tickets may be purchased at the door, or tables of 10 may reserved with pre-payment by calling Karen Tyrell at (815)931-8452 or Ian Tyrell at (815)503-1930. Checks should be made payable to “JCA/Remembering G” Foundation.

______________________________________________________________________________

JCA Remembers ‘G’

They were more than teammates. They were more than classmates. They were best friends.

Ian Tyrell played baseball with Andrew Giaudrone on Joliet Catholic Academy’s Class 3A state championship team in 2009 and the Hilltoppers’ fourth-place finishers in 2010. And their friendship went back to being a part of the St. Joe’s summer program and as products of St. Raymond grade school.

But Giaudrone’s heart belonged here.

“JCA meant the world to him,” Tyrell said. “It was, is and always will be what Andrew was really about. It has been a whirlwind, ups and downs, good times and bad times, but that night was a very good time.”

A Dueling Pianos fundraiser — Remembering “G” — will be held once again at JCA in the Student Activity Center on January 27, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. All proceeds are going toward the establishment of a scholarship at JCA in Andrew Giaudrone’s name.

Giaudrone died of a heart attack at the age of 20 while playing basketball in November of 2011. Tyrell decided he wanted to do something in Giaudrone’s memory — a Hilltopper who went to heaven way too soon.

“The atmosphere was awesome — unbelievable,” Tyrell said. “It helped the recovery process to be a part of this. It’s nice to know he was loved by so many people, and it was very emotional, very hard, at times.

As parents, caretakers and citizens, we have the power stop the hate and offer love.

“You don’t appreciate what you have until it’s gone and you don’t realize how special of a place JCA is until you have graduated. To Andrew, it was exactly the type of person he was — outgoing, lovable and involved in the community. What we would like to do, then, is help people who have his personality.”

Doug Giaudrone (’81), Andrew’s father, wanted to thank the Tyrell, Melone and Cecchi families as well as Andrew’s baseball teammates Tyrell, Tyler Wilson, Nate Ruzich and Andrew Cecchi for their efforts.

“It’s hard to sum up the night, but for my family and me personally, it was overwhelming,” Doug said. “The amount of Andrew’s friends and families and my friends and family that showed up to honor my son was amazing. The caring, support and gifts show the kindness and JCA and the entire community.

“Someone said to me, ‘The caring, giving and love of friends and family for your son shows what a great, caring, loving young man and son he grew up to be.’ The amount of love in Andrew’s heart was shown.”

“Wanting to be a part of the experience and tradition that is JCA, to be around good people, that is what ‘G’ was all about,” Tyrell said. “God forbid if it would have been the other way around, that it would have been me instead of him, but I know he would have been there doing the same thing for me.”

– Article by Bill Scheibe (Open Post) from February 27, 2012