Joliet West High School to Hold Main Entrance Grand Opening

The event will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. on February 22nd and includes brief remarks and light refreshments. Student involvement includes the Posting of Colors provided by JROTC, singing of the National Anthem by the Choir and background music provided by the JTHS Orchestra.







Joliet West High School broke ground on the new 3,523 square foot addition during the 2016-2017 school year. The one story addition was designed to create a welcoming environment while increasing safety and security. The Main Entrance includes a vestibule, waiting area, metal detector and bag check area, two conference rooms, and a Police Liaison Office.







