Four Arrested in Connection to Weekend Armed Robbery in Joliet

Four individuals were arrested after two armed robberies over the weekend It was on March 3rd just after 6:00 a.m. that a 23-year-old male agreed to meet with 19-year-old Alexis Gross in the 800 block of Kelly and pay money to have sex with her. Once inside Gross’ apartment the victim was attacked by the three adult males 22-year-old Richard Soo Russell of Crest Hill, 21-year-old Joshua Foster of Joliet and 20-year-old Anthony Edwards of Crest Hill. The victim was threatened with a metal pole and robbed of his cell-phone. He was able to escape and contacted police who went to the residence in question, where the victim subsequently identified the suspects. Previous to this incident another robbery occurred in similar fashion to an 18-year-old male victim on 10.30pm Friday night. During this incident, the victim was hit, beaten, choked and robbed using the same mode of operation. A cell-phone and money was taken during this robbery by the four arrestees who also took the victim’s vehicle which was later discovered unoccupied in the 900 block of Raynor. All four individuals were charged with two counts of Armed Robbery and one count of motor vehicle theft.