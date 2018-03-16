Nearly 50 Students Compete In Dist 210 Annual Welding Contest

Lincoln-Way Central served as host to the 2nd Annual Lincoln-Way District Welding Contest on the evening of Thursday March 8th. With 49 students registering to compete, it was the largest District 210 welding contest to date. Parents, friends and former high school welding students also attended, bringing the total attendance to approximately 85 people.

The contest offered two divisions in which students could compete: Intermediate and Advanced. The intermediate contest involved shielded metal arc welding, oxy-acetylene welding and a written test. The advanced contest involved various shielded metal arc welds and a written test.

Winners in the Intermediate Division were:

Alex Jansen (East): 1st place

Mario Brcik (East): 2nd place

Matt Gorzynski (East): 3rd place

Winners in the Advanced Division were:

Bobby Caddigan (Central): 1st place

Adrian Villasenor (East) and Adam Hudson (East): Tie for 2nd place

Iron Workers Local #444 and Pipefitters Local #597 provided assistance and prizes for the winners.

District 210’s welding program continues to grow each year. Lincoln-Way offers three years (or levels) of opportunities for students. Students may begin taking welding classes during their sophomore year.