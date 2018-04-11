Walmart Plans to Remodel Joliet and Morris Stores

Walmart today announced it expects to spend an estimated $56 million over the next year in Illinois through the remodeling of 16 stores as well as the roll-out of several in-store and online innovations designed to help busy customers save time and money. Of the proposed 16 stores their are two local Walmart’s on the list for the proposed remodel. The first store is on Jefferson Street in Joliet and the other is on Route 6 in Morris. Walmart plans to expand several innovative services with the remodel that will include “online grocery pickup”, “mobile express scan and go” which allows customers to scan items with their mobile devices while shopping in store, pay instantly and skip the checkout line and “Walmart pickup towers” which will allow customers to pick up online orders without leaving their vehicle.