2018 Great Read Program Honors Dr. King’s Life & Legacy

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. died April 4, 1968. Yet even 50 years later, it is nearly impossible to calculate the immense impact of Dr. King’s Civil Rights activism, social and cultural leadership, and commitment to peace. The 2018 Great Read community literacy program will honor Dr. King’s life and legacy with a series of programs and special events in February. The Great Read is a consortium of public and private organizations promoting literacy, reading, conversation, and community in Plainfield and surrounding southwest suburban partner communities since 2004.

The 2018 Great Read Opening Gala will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the at the White Oak Library in Romeoville, 201 W. Normantown Road. Admission is free and light refreshments will be available. Renowned professional storyteller Linda Gorham will introduce listeners to “Martin,” a young boy growing up in the South, who would one day become the most visible spokesperson of the Civil Rights Movement.

Artists of all ages in participating communities are also invited and encouraged to enter the 2018 Great Read Art Contest. Enter at your local library where you could win in one of three age groups from pre-kindergarten to adult. Local winners in each group will move on to the final contest to compete for $50 Barnes & Noble gift cards. Winners will be announced at the 2018 Great Read Grand Finale on February 28th from 6-8 p.m. at the Joliet Public Library -Black Road branch located at 3395 Black Road, Joliet. Admission is free and books will be given to attendees.

Throughout February, community members can also take part in a long list of Great Read-related programs and special activities at the Great Read’s participating libraries. Program information is posted on the Great Read website at greatread.org.