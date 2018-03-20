2018 Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Program and Events Guide

The USDA Forest Service’s Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie announced the release of the 2018 Midewin Program and Events Guide . The guide is fuller than ever this year, with 29 educational tours, classes and activities focused on conservation, the environment, history and more.

There are eight new activities added from last year. New programs include a toad and frog class, “Croaking Around,” on June 21; the “Prairie Picassos” art class on Aug. 2; and the “Prairie Farmstead Tour” that will be offered on June 30 and Oct. 27 .

In this bicentennial year for the State of Illinois, Midewin will host a special tour on Aug. 25, “The Land before Lincoln: Midewin in 1818.” The tour is endorsed by the State of Illinois as an official @Illinois200 Bicentennial Event. Midewin Archaeologist, Heritage Program Manager and Tribal Liaison Joe Wheeler will guide visitors to several sites where interpreters will tell about the Potawatomi residents, the French-American fur traders and the early surveyors who paved the way for European American agriculture.

Popular tours and programs from previous years will return. The “Fall Color Hike” that was introduced in 2017 will be offered again on Sept. 15. Other popular tours like “Evening Hike on The Prairie,” “Geology of Midewin,” “Fun with Fossils” and more are also scheduled.