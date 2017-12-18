2018 MLK Day of Service January 15th at Joliet Central High School

Residents of all ages and backgrounds are invited to advance the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the 2018 MLK Day of Service on January 15. Join hundreds of volunteers in making it a “day on, not a day off” by completing service projects throughout the community. The event kicks off in the Joliet Central High School Student Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, with volunteer registration at 7:30 a.m., followed by the program launch and breakfast. Participants then depart to complete service projects from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., before ending the day back at Central for lunch and a project re-cap. To volunteer, please register by contacting Ericka Williams at ewilliams@cc-doj.org or call (815) 724-1142. Participants will complete a variety of projects such as painting, beautifying schools, serving meals, and more. To make the event a success, local Joliet-area service projects are needed. Non-profit organizations are invited to submit their three hour project requests to the United Way of Will County via e-mail at mike@uwwill.org no later than January 10, 2018.