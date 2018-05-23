Joliet Junior College Hires New Women’s Volleyball Coach

Joliet Junior College will have a new women’s volleyball coach for the upcoming season, as Daniel Brown will lead the team. He brings over 20 years of coaching experiense, with eight of those years being an assistant coach at Western Illinois University, associate head coach for the University of North Dakota and volunteer assistant at the University of Minnesota. Speaking of the opportunity, Brown said, “‘I would like to thank Wayne King and the hiring committee for this opportunity. The JJC athletic department is full of winning traditions and I can’t wait to add volleyball to the list of winning cultures”

As a defensive expert at WIU, Brown took the team’s defense from 300th in the country, to ranked in the top 50. He will also take over as the building operations coordinator for the new events center.

Jeremy Scott-WJOL News