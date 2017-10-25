20th Annual Fall Craft Show At Plainfield Central HS

The Plainfield Band Booster organization is holding its 20th annual Fall Craft Show this weekend at Plainfield High School — Central Campus. Plainfield Central is at 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive, Plainfield.

All proceeds from the craft show will support the band programs at all four District 202 high schools. The show, featuring about 150 spaces of crafts and gifts will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 28; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 29, 2017.

Food and bake sale items will also be available for purchase, including the Band Boosters’ famous baked potatoes.

Admission is $2 per person for everyone 18 and over. Admission is free for anyone under 18. Each paid admission will also receive a raffle ticket.