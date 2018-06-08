Anthony Bourdain Dead At 61
By Dawn DeSart
Jun 8, 2018 @ 7:02 AM

Getting sad news this morning that American author, chef and C-N-N television personality, Anthony Bourdain has died at the age of 61. CNN is reporting that the “larger than life” personality committed suicide. CNN released a statement, “It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain …. his love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink … and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller…”

Bourdain won many awards throughout his career. In 2013, he won a Peabody Award for his TV show, “Parts Unknown.”

Anthony Bourdain dead at 61.

