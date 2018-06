A new poll shows JB Pritzker with a large lead in the race for Illinois governor. “The Quad City Times” reported yesterday that the latest Illinois Poll gives Pritzker a 16 point lead, 46 percent to 30 percent, over Governor Bruce Rauner.

The lead jumps to 76 percent when pollsters asked voters in Chicago and Cook County who they plan to vote for. Voters will decide between Pritzker and Rauner in November.