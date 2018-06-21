Record Number Of Travelers Expected Fourth Of July

A record number of travelers for the Fourth of July holiday are expected to cause serious gridlock in the Chicago area. The American Automobile Association reports that close to 47-million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home during that timeframe. July 3rd has been determined by transportation experts to be the busiest day to travel and there will be gridlock in Chicago that day between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. The Independence Day holiday period is defined as Tuesday, July 3rd to Sunday, July 8th.