Play Area for Small Dogs Opens at Hammel Woods

Forest Preserve officials attending a July 6 ceremony cut the ribbon for a 2.3-acre addition to Hammel Woods Dog Park in Shorewood. The new enclosure is reserved for small dogs weighing 35 pounds or less. Pictured from left to right are: Forest Preserve Chief Operating Officer Ralph Schultz and Board Commissioners Don Gould of Shorewood and Tyler Marcum of Joliet.

A ribbon-cutting held July 6 has unleashed a new era for small dogs at Hammel Woods in Shorewood.

Canines weighing 35 pounds now have their own 2.3-acre off-leash play area at the dog park, which is located at Hammel Woods – DuPage River Access.

“On behalf of the Forest Preserve commissioners, we hope that you enjoy the park and that the dogs have a good time in there,” Forest Preserve Board Commissioner Tyler Marcum said at the event.

The new small-dog enclosure is located adjacent to the original dog park at Hammel Woods. With the opening of the new enclosure, all of the District’s five dog parks now have separate play areas for small and large dogs.

“I think this new small-dog park is going to be a great addition to our system,” Commissioner Don Gould said at the ribbon cutting. He also noted that the District’s sixth dog park is slated to open this summer at Plum Valley Preserve – Burville Road Access in Crete Township.

Also July 6, a new water fountain was dedicated at Hammel Woods for use by campers, trail users and dog park patrons. Elkay Manufacturing of Oak Brook, working in conjunction with The Nature Foundation of Will County, donated the fountain.

For more information on Forest Preserve dog parks and how to go about getting a permit to use the parks, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.