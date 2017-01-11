22-Million Dollar Development For Mental Health Being Announced Today At Silver Cross Hospital

Community leaders will be on hand this morning to announce a major capital development project at Silver Cross Hospital today. Silver Cross Hospital will dramatically expand mental health services with a 22 million dollar development. The state’s decision to close Tinley Park Mental Health Center in 2012 left the south suburbs with a critical shortage of beds that has forced more than 60 percent of mental health and chemically dependent patients to leave the area for treatment, languish in emergency rooms, or worse, end up in jail. The project that Silver Cross Hospital will announce on today will address this gap in mental health and substance abuse care. Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow along with County Executive Larry Walsh and others will be on hand for the announcement this morning.