31-Year-Old Chicago Man Killed in I-80 Accident

A 31-year-old Chicago man has died after an early morning accident on I-80 eastbound in Will County. It was at 4:00 a.m. Thursday morning that a 2005 Toyota 4Runner was traveling eastbound on I-80 just east of I-355 in the center lane when the vehicle was forced to swerve to avoid a Kia Soul that was stationary in that lane. The front of the Toyota struck the front drivers side of the Kia which ended up ejecting Aaron Scofield from the vehicle. Both drivers were transported to an area hospital for injures. Scofield was pronounced deceased at the hospital. It is unknown at this time as to why the Kia was stationary with no lights on in the center lane. The Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is currently investigating the crash.