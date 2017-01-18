The 38th Annual Wish Wonderfest Dedicated To Memory Of Founder

The 38th annual Wish Wonderfest this weekend is dedicated to the memory of Don West. West died last month from lung cancer. He was the founder and executive director of the Joliet-based charitable organization Wish Upon a Star. This weekend’s celebration and fundraiser will be dedicated to West. Organizer David Nelson says the annual softball tournament will pit local police departments against each other. Bolingbrook police vs Romeoville and Plainfield police vs Joliet police department.

The Wish Upon A Star foundation grants wishes to terminally ill children. Saturday’s fundraiser takes place at Inwood Recreation Center. The cost is only 10-dollars. In the evening there will live live auctions, and entertainment including a premier Elton John tribute experience. Nelson says the fundraiser typically raises over 50-thousand dollars. For tickets call 815-741-8741.