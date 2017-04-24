4th Annual Team Make A Difference Fundraiser This Saturday

The 4th annual fundraiser for Team Make a Difference will be held on Saturday April 29th at the Morris Country Club. Audra Crowther says her organization helps families heal during an illness. They renovate spaces to rest and get well during a serious illness.

Volunteers chip in to do a home makeover over a weekend. Team Make a Difference has helped 6 people or “Heroes” dealing with leukemia, cancer, MS and Cerebral Palsy. They’ve helped 2 “Heroes” a year. Crowther says they always need volunteers. They need funding from drapery companies as well as flooing companies.

The fundraiser cost is 30-dollars for food, raffles, a band, photo booth and auctions items. To attend or volunteer or donate, go to TMAdifference.com.