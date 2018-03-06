$500,000 Lottery Ticket Sold In Crest Hill Remains Unclaimed

A gas station in Crest Hill sold a $500,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket in the Monday, March 5th, midday drawing, the Illinois Lottery announced. The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Shell, 20755 W. Renwick Road, and matched all five numbers – 25 – 31 – 36 – 39 – 41 – to win the jackpot. The retailer will receive a bonus of $5,000, or 1 percent of the prize of amount, for selling the winning ticket.

The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.

Nearly 10,500 players won prizes ranging from $1 to $200 in this Lucky Day Lotto drawing. Lucky Day Lotto drawings are twice a day, seven days a week. For more information, please visit illinoislottery.com.

Illinois Lottery Press Release