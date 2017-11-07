5K Turkey Trot At Joliet Autobahn Country Club

Runners, walkers and volunteers are needed for the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Will and Grundy Counties. The Turkey Trot 5K will be held on Saturday November 18th at the Joliet Autobahn Country Club. The Autobahn is located at 3795 Centerpoint Way near the Joliet Motor Speedway. The event offers a great exercise opportunity on the scenic Autobahn course. You are given the chance to support a wonderful cause by helping the Cure It Foundation fund pediatric cancer research and of course Big Brothers and Big Sisters. There’s live entertainment, great food, friends, and an overall good time. Online registration is 30 dollars at bbbswillgrundy.org

The Big Brothers Big Sisters Mission is to help children reach their potential through one-to-one relationships with mentors that have a measurable impact on youth.

There will be awards for several different age group categories. Awards will be presented immediately following the event. Male and female for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. Plus awards for 15 separate age groups.