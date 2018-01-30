6th Annual Breast Intentions Mardi Gras To Aid Breast Cancer Patients

Let the good times roll as Breast Intentions of Illinois hosts its sixth annual “Mardi Gras Madness” fundraiser to help offset daily living costs for breast cancer patients and their families.

The “decadence-filled” evening will be held from 6-10:30 p.m. Friday, February 9th in the ballroom at Joliet’s magnificent Jacob Henry Mansion, 15 S. Richards Street in Joliet.

Renowned Chicago-area jazz vocal group Nova Soul will provide the evening’s entertainment. The event will also include a photo booth, appetizers, a cash bar, raffle baskets and split the pot raffles. Casual attire is requested. Tickets are $30 per person in advance at illinois.breastintentions.org. Advance tickets must be ordered by February 8th and can be picked up at the door.

Tickets will also be sold at the door for $35, and tables of 10 are $300. Please contact Breast Intentions of Illinois Founder Lou Ann Peck for sponsorship opportunities at louann@breastinentions.org.

Since its inception in 2010, Breast Intentions of Illinois has raised and donated $121,000 to help 75 breast cancer patients with rent, utility bills, medical and cosmetic needs, groceries, car payments, gas cards and insurance.

The group formed in New Jersey in 2007 when two cousins saw the devastating effects of breast cancer on two family members were diagnosed with advanced breast cancer.

Lou Ann Peck, an executive assistant at Midland States Bank in Joliet read about the national group in a magazine article. She was so moved and inspired that she decided to form Breast Intentions of Illinois.

For more information, please call Peck at 630-254-6031, or visit the Breast Intentions of Illinois web site at illinois.breastintentions.org