Joliet Police Seek Public’s Help In Shooting on Collins Street

A shooting occurred at 741 Collins St in Joliet at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. Thirty-seven-year old Omar Mejia was walking northbound on Collins Street when a white Grand Prix with a sunroof pulled alongside Mejia, rolled down the window and began shouting gang slogans. Mejia reportedly shouted gang slogans back at the vehicle when he was shot in the thigh and calf resulting in non- life threatening injuries. The suspect is described as a male Hispanic around 5’8 with a large build wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. If you have any information about the shooting contact the Joliet Police Department at (815) 726-2491.

Wednesday December 21, 2016