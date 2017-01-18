Village Of Channahon Saw More Biggest Housing Starts In Ten Years

The Village of Channahon saw their biggest uptick in housing starts in 2016 in nearly a decade. Director of community development Mike Petrick says Channahon has a strong community life with good schools and parks, but also developers are ready to sell. Land prices have started to come back and developers will be getting the price they need to turn a profit.

There were 31 housing starts in 2016 and next year Petrick expects that to double. In one subdivision, only one home was built after the recession in 2008 and the rest of the lots remained vacant. The price of a new home in Channahon ranges from 200 to 400-thousand dollars.