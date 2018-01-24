I-80 and I-55 Littered With Accidents Due to Black Ice

How bad is it this morning? Salt trucks are ending up in the ditch due to the icy conditions. Wilmington Police Chief Phillip Arnold says New River is closed between I-55 and route 53 due to black ice and at least one salt truck in the ditch. Renwick is closed west of route 53. I-80 is a stand still between I-355 and Minooka.

Listeners reporting an ice rink along route 59 between Caton Farm Road and 119th street. Motorists are traveling at about less than 10 miles per hour.

Illinois State Police are reminding motorist to use extreme caution on the roadways this morning. Drive at slower speeds and be prepared for vehicles losing control around or ahead of you. Please do not go out on the roadways unless absolutely necessary.