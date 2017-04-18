Old Plank Road Trail Bridge Over I-80 to Be Replaced

Old Plank Road Trail users will soon have a new bridge to ride, walk and run on as they pass over Interstate 80.

As part of its plan to rework the I-80/Route 30 interchange in New Lenox sometime in the future, the Illinois Department of Transportation is replacing the Old Plank Road Trail Bridge over the interstate. The new bridge will sit wider and higher on I-80 than the old one, requirements that were necessary for the planned interchange project.

The $1.4 million bridge project will create a more aesthetically pleasing trip for trail users, said Ralph Schultz, chief operating officer for the Forest Preserve District of Will County, which manages the 21-mile OPRT along with five other governmental agencies.

The popular OPRT stretches from Joliet east through New Lenox, Frankfort, Matteson and Park Forest.

Press release from Forest Preserve District of Will County