President Barack Obama delivers remarks on the verdict in the George Zimmerman trial for the killing of Trayvon Martin, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, July 19, 2013. (Official White House Photo by Chuck Kennedy)

The Illinois General Assembly has voted to name a portion of Interstate 55 for a former president.

A joint resolution passed the General Assembly to designate about an 80-mile section of I-55 between the I-294 Tristate Expressway and mile marker 202 near Pontiac, Illinois as the Barack Obama Presidential Expressway.

Illinois lawmakers previously voted to make President Obama’s birthday, August 4, an honorary holiday but that didn’t pass.