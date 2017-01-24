Workforce Job Fair Thursday January 26th

Area job seekers are invited to attend a weekly job fair hosted by the Workforce Services Division of Will County and the Illinois Department of Employment Security from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Workforce Center of Will County.

Among the positions employers will be looking to fill are drivers, independent living coach, job coaches, light assemblers, package handlers, retail merchandiser, security officers, team leaders, warehouse loaders/unloaders and warehouse workers.

WSD Administrative Manager Susan Flessner said the events allow job seekers to meet with several employers at once.

The weekly events are held at the Workforce Center of Will County, 2400 Glenwood Ave., Suite 100. The day and times vary. You’re advised to bring your resume and dress for an interview.

For additional information about Will County’s WSD, go to www.jobs4people.org.