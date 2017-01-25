Chili Cook-Off At Lincoln-Way East Has Cash Prizes

The Lincoln-Way Athletic Boosters will host a Chili Cook-Off in the cafeteria of Lincoln-Way East High School on March 4th. The first prize winner will receive $100.00, the second prize winner will receive $50.00, and the third prize winner will receive $25.00. Only thirty contestants will be permitted to compete, so those interested should register early. Those who register before February 8 will be reimbursed upon arrival to the event. Those who register between February 9 and February 18 will pay a $20.00 registration fee. Those who register after February 18 will be charged $25.00. Registration will close February 28.

“The Lincoln-Way East Athletic Boosters are excited to offer a fun community activity which also benefits our student athletes at our Chili Cook-Off,” says Athletic Booster, Dawn Graham. “We look forward to spirited and delicious competition between all of our contestants. We are even hoping to see some of our coaches and teachers prove their culinary skills! We look forward to the Lincoln-Way community coming out to enjoy the fun and support our student athletes.”

Rules and regulations of the competition are:

Contestants will need to arrive at the competition no later than 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 4 for set up; if desired, each contestant may decorate their table.

All contestants must provide their own heating apparatus—such as a crock pot or camping stove—and extension cords. In addition, contestants are required to supply their own serving utensils (other than sampling cups and spoons) and bring a food thermometer to verify the temperature of the chili stays at a safe 160 degrees.

Chili may be dispensed to the public only after judging samples have been collected.

Chili must be prepared in advance from raw ingredients compiled by the contestants, and contestants should bring a minimum of two gallons. (Note that a larger amount of chili can potentially equate to more votes for the “People’s Choice Award,” as more sampling can take place.)

A complete list of ingredients must be available for each entry. Chili may be made with or without meat or beans.

Lincoln-Way East Athletic Boosters will provide two ounce sampling cups and spoons for samples. Samples will be sold to the public for 50 cents each.

Each contestant will be assigned a number by the chief scorekeeper, and winners will be announced by 2:30 p.m. Contestants are invited to bring a permanent marker to identify their sample cups, which will help while the public votes for the “People’s Choice Award.”

Each contestant will be responsible for overseeing and cleaning up their area at the end of the day, and will need to remove all items from the area before 4:00 p.m.

Those interested can find the registration form on the Lincoln-Way East Athletic Boosters site at: http://lweastathleticboosters.com.