Woman Pinned Under Plainfield Cemetery Fence After Accident

A 38-year-old woman is in critical condition after an accident at a Plainfield cemetery on Monday night. It was at the Plainfield Township Cemetery at Route 59 and Fort Beggs Drive just after 6:00pm that the woman was struck while crossing the street. The crash left the woman pinned under the cemetery fence, firefighters were forced to extricate the woman who was then transported to Presence St. Joseph Medical Center and later transferred to Loyola University Medical Center. The occupants of the vehicle involved refused medical treatment. The incident is still under investigation by the Plainfield Police Department.