911 Call From Mother Of Semaj Crosby Released

The 911 call made by the mother of Semaj Crosby has been released to the public. It was on April 25th, 2017 in Joliet that Shari Gordon called 911 after she could not find her one-year old daughter Semaj Crosby. Following an exhaustive search, the toddler’s body was found underneath a couch inside the home. To listen to the 911 click here.

Crosby’s death was ruled a homicide nearly six months following her death. To date no one has been charged with her murder. Will County Sheriff’s has identified 4 women as persons of interest in the case.

When officers arrived at the home, there was garbage strewn all over the place with more than a dozen people living in the home. The Department of Children and Family Services had been to the home just hours prior to Semaj going missing.

The Will County Health Department condemned the home just days after Crosby was found dead. The home was burned to the ground within days and arson is suspected but no one has been charged.