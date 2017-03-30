Opioid Overdose Summit To Be Held In Romeoville

A summit to tackle the opioid overdose crisis will take place in Romeoville on Friday April 21st. Last year deaths in Cook county and the Collar counties climbed to over one-thousand. HERO-HELPS and the Southwest Coalition for Substance abuse will focus on prevention and innovative strategies being implemented by Will, DuPage, Lake and Cook counties. Opioid abuse is a pathway to heroin addiction for many. The summit will be held at Edward Hospital Athletic and Event Center at 55 Phelps Avenue in Romeoville on Friday April 21st between 7:30 and 11:30am.

Pictured above At Last Year’s HERO-HELPS Southwest Coalition Summit: State Rep. Lou Lang (D-Skokie), the architect of the groundbreaking Illinois Heroin Crisis Act, and State Rep. Jim Durkin (R-Burr Ridge), held a news conference to discuss bipartisan efforts to address the state’s heroin epidemic.

Pictured above: At Last Year’s HERO-HELPS Southwest Coalition Summit: Hundreds of concerned citizens, educators, health care professionals, law enforcement representatives, social workers and elected officials attended the 2016 HERO-HELPS Southwest Coalition Community Summit.