Bolingbrook Mayoral Candidate Laments “Dirty Campaign of Her Opponent”

In this March 30, 2017 photo, campaign signs for the Bolingbrook mayoral race are displayed outside the Fountaindale Public Library in Bolingbrook, Ill. Republican Roger Claar who has been mayor of Bolingbrook for 31 years is facing the fight of his career after he angered some residents by hosting a September fundraiser for Donald Trump. His rival, Democrat Jackie Traynere, is getting support from Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin and Our Revolution, an offshoot of Bernie Sanders' campaign. (AP Photo/Sara Burnett)

Bolingbrook Mayoral candidate Jackie Traynere joined WJOL on Wednesday afternoon to discuss her thoughts on the day after the election. Traynere trails Mayor Roger Claar by 102 votes. Provisional and mailed-in ballots will be counted at the Will County Office Building on April 18th with the election results finalized on April 25th. Traynere told WJOL that she was surprised by the national attention the race received, she stated her disappointment at what she called “the dirty campaign run by her opponent.” Traynere also stated that regardless of the outcome of the election she will be running again for Mayor of Bolingbrook in four years.