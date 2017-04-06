Bolingbrook Mayoral Candidate Laments “Dirty Campaign of Her Opponent”

Bolingbrook Mayoral candidate Jackie Traynere joined WJOL on Wednesday afternoon to discuss her thoughts on the day after the election. Traynere trails Mayor Roger Claar by 102 votes. Provisional and mailed-in ballots will be counted at the Will County Office Building on April 18th with the election results finalized on April 25th. Traynere told WJOL that she was surprised by the national attention the race received, she stated her disappointment at what she called “the dirty campaign run by her opponent.” Traynere also stated that regardless of the outcome of the election she will be running again for Mayor of Bolingbrook in four years.
