Forest Preserve District of Will County to Host Kite Fly Fest

On Saturday April 29th the Forest Preserve District of Will County will be hosting their “Jammin’ Family Kite Fly Festival.” The fest will feature synchronized kite dancing, 80-foot flying kites and candy falling from the sky, all set to music. Members of the Illinois Kite Enthusiasts group will be on hand to highlight the excitement of kite flying. You are allowed to bring your own kite or purchase one from a vendor that will be at the fair. Food will be available fro purchase from a local Boy Scout troop. The nature center will also be hosting a kite display and will allow you to create a wind sock craft you can take home. A master falconer will be inside presenting a live falcon demonstration and providing information about falconry, hawks and raptor tracking. Free jump ropes will be given to the first 75 children in attendance. Registration is not required for this free, all-ages event. The event is Saturday, April 29th from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the Plum Creek Nature Center, 27064 S. Dutton Road in Beecher.