A Major Drug Bust On Mother’s Day in Channahon
By Dawn DeSart
May 14, 2018 @ 6:21 AM
Sarkis Dishchyan
Antonio Higareda, Jr.

Channahon Police were called to investigate a possible burglary at the Pilot Travel Center in Channahon just after 8 a.m. Sunday, when two men were seen cutting a lock off of a semi-trailer, and unloading boxes from the semi-trailer into a mini van.

Both the semi and the mini van left the Pilot Travel parking lot. Officers later found the semi-trailer at the Manor Motel.
K-9 alerted police to the drugs.

In the semi, police reportedly found 125 pounds of marijuana and more than 11-hundred pills believed to be ecstasy.

Police arrested 39-year old Sarkis Dishchyan of Van Nuys, California and 24-year old Antonio Higareda, Jr. of Bakersfield, California. The men are facing charges of unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

Both men are being held in the Will County Adult Correction Facility.

