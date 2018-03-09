Man Killed in Shooting at Joliet Bar

A shooting at a Joliet bar on Friday morning has left one man dead and another wounded. It was at 1:15 a.m. Friday morning that a suspect walked into Izzy’s Bar on Theodore Street and reportedly shot and killed the bartender. Patrons then moved in to disarm the suspect, at which time a second patron was shot. The shooter was eventually disarmed by the patrons but was injured in the process. The second victim was taken to an unnamed hospital for treatment. The shooter was taken to Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center and is currently under police guard. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Evan Bredeson Contributed to This Report