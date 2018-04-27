A Total of Five Now Arrested After Toddler Is Shot In Joliet This Week

Joliet police continue their investigation after a toddler was shot in the 400 block of Landau in Joliet on Tuesday night, just before 8:00 p.m.

The 2-year old was shot in the leg, and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Meantime, The Joliet Patch is reporting that a fifth person has been arrested related to the shooting.

Shortly after the shooting, three people were arrested, who live in the home at 423 Landau, including 21-year old Roberto I. Ortiz, who was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, no FOID card and unlawful possession of a firearm, 27-year-old Michael A. Ortiz, charged with obstruction of justice and 21-year-old Vanessa N. Casillas, charged with obstruction of justice.

The Joliet Patch is reporting that two others were arrested yesterday.

18-year old Julian Guerra, of Lockport, was arrested on four felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one felony count of aggravated battery involving a gun. Bail for Guerra was set at 750-thousand dollars.

21 year old Leonardo Ornelas of Joliet, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a gun, four counts of aggravated discharge of a gun, and two counts of unlawful use of a gun. Bail for Ornelas was also set at 750-thousand dollars.