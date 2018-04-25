It’s a tragic anniversary. Today marks one year since 16-month old Semaj Crosby was reported missing from her Joliet home. The toddler was last seen at 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Louis Road in Joliet Township.

She was playing outside with other children in the neighborhood that day. Her parents were outside, as well, working on a vehicle.

Drones were used in the search. The FBI was called in. Search parties were formed. In fact, more than 80 law enforcement, including volunteers, searched through the night for the little girl.

The next day, on Wednesday evening — more than 24 hours after the toddler was reported missing — authorities were given permission to search inside the home at 309 Louis Road where the the 16 month old lived.

Semaj was found dead underneath a couch inside the home, and the Will County Coroner ruled the child’s death a homicide.

The house where baby Crosby lived was described as being in “deplorable condition.” Dozens of people were said to be living in the home, with Semaj and her siblings, at the time of her death.

After Semaj’s body was found, her siblings were placed into DCFS care. A DCFS worker had just been to the home, on the same day Semaj went missing. The home was deemed uninhabitalbe by the Will County Land Use Department.

On June 15th, the Director of the Department of Children and Family Services resigned. George Sheldon resigned after heavy criticism regarding the agency’s handling of multiple cases including that of Semaj Crosby’s.

In a bizarre twist, just one day after being laid to rest, the home in which Semaj had lived burned to the ground. Neighbors next door could feel the heat from their home about 30 yards away on that early Saturday morning. Upon seeing the house fully engulfed in flames, the East Joliet Fire Department made the decision to allow the house to burn to the groung.

While police identified four people of interest, no one has been arrested and no one has been charged in the death of the toddler.