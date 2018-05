ABC Chief Meteorologist and New York Times best-selling author Ginger Zee read her new book, “Chasing Helicity” with Eisenhower Academy students on Monday afternoon.Ginger discussed her passion of weather and how it started as a young child in Michigan and how she became an author with 147 third, fourth, and fifth grade students at the Joliet school today. The visit was made possible through Anderson Bookshop in Naperville.