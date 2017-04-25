Abortion Bill Vote Puts Gov. Rauner On Hot Seat

House lawmakers are expected to vote today on a bill opposed by Governor Rauner that would expand insurance coverage for abortions. The vote coincides with a march by women in the state capital in support of policies in Washington and Springfield involving women’s rights, labor issues and immigration. At a rally before the march, House Speaker Michael Madigan told the marchers that the vote on House Bill 40 would be a litmus test about who supports women’s reproductive rights and who doesn’t. The bill would keep abortions legal in Illinois if the federal law is ever overturned and would also allow state employees and Medicaid recipients to have abortions covered by taxpayer-funded insurance. Rauner’s opposition to the bill is a turnaround from his stated position before the election in favor of expanding abortion coverage for state workers and those on Medicaid.