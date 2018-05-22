Abraham Lincoln Cemetery to Hold Memorial Day Ceremony

Memorial Day is this upcoming Monday , signaling the unofficial start of summer. While this is a great turning point in the year, it still is a somber day, as the day is used to remember those how gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Along with the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, the Veterans Administration operates 134 national cemeteries, one national Veterans burial ground and 33 soldiers’ lots in 40 states and in Puerto Rico. Over four million Americas, including Veterans of every war and conflict, are buried in VA’s national cemeteries.

It is recommended that you arrive early for parking and for congestion along Route 53 through the massive construction work taking place, as an estimated four to five thousand people are expected to attend.

Jeremy Scott-WJOL News