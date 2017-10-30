Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Open House

Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery invites Veterans, family members and the general public to an Open House in Elwood and Chicago. The event at Jessie Brown VA Medical Center and Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will take place this Wednesday, November 1st. Cemetery staff will provide burial benefit information for Veterans and spouses and discuss the new option of applying in advance for a burial eligibility determination. Staff will also be on hand to discuss other VA burial and memorial benefits such as headstones, markers and medallions in a private cemetery, the Presidential Memorial Certificate, and other new programs and offerings. Additionally, guided and unguided tours of the cemetery will be available upon request. In Chicago visit Jessie Brown VA Medical Center at 820 S Damen Ave. from 9am until 2pm. In Elwood, visit Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Public Information Center at 20953 West Hoff Rd from 9:30am to 3:30pm. More than 50-thousand veterans are buried at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.

Opened in October 1999, Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery is the second Largest National Cemetery in the National Cemetery Administration. VA operates 135 national cemeteries and 33 soldiers’ lots and monument sites in 40 states and Puerto Rico. More than 4 million Americans, including Veterans of every war and conflict, are buried in VA’s national cemeteries. VA also provides funding to establish, expand, improve and maintain 105 Veterans cemeteries in 47 states and territories including tribal trust lands, Guam, and Saipan. For Veterans not buried in a VA national cemetery, VA provides headstones, markers or medallions to commemorate their service. In 2016, VA honored more than 345,000 Veterans and their loved ones with memorial benefits in national, state, tribal and private cemeteries.