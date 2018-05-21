Accused Dixon School Shooter’s Mom Complains Of Bullying

The mother of the accused school shooter in northwestern Illinois says the school ignored her son’s troubles before he brought a gun to school. Julie Milby told reporters that her son, Matthew, had his jaw broken about six months ago. She also claimed that other students stole from and bullied her son. Julie Milby says no one at Dixon High School did enough to stop the bullying. Investigators are looking into reports that she bought the gun her son used in last week’s shooting, despite having a felony conviction on her record.