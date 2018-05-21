Accused Dixon School Shooter’s Mom Complains Of Bullying
By Evan Bredeson
|
May 21, 2018 @ 6:12 AM

The mother of the accused school shooter in northwestern Illinois says the school ignored her son’s troubles before he brought a gun to school. Julie Milby told reporters that her son, Matthew, had his jaw broken about six months ago. She also claimed that other students stole from and bullied her son. Julie Milby says no one at Dixon High School did enough to stop the bullying. Investigators are looking into reports that she bought the gun her son used in last week’s shooting, despite having a felony conviction on her record.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Binny’s Beverage Depot Coming to Joliet Illinois Governor Moves Back Into Mansion Hufford Junior High Students Remember the Holocaust 05 22 2018 Statehouse Democrats Question Governor’s Death Penalty Plan Obama’s Sign Production Deal With Netflix Family of Man Killed on I-80 in Hit and Run Are Still Looking for Answers
Comments